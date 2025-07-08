The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) July 2025 exam schedule on the official website www.icsi.edu . The exam will be conducted from December 22 to 29 from 2.00 pm to 5.15 pm.

“The Institute reserves 30th December, 2025, 31st December, 2025, 01st January, 2026 and 02nd January, 2026, to meet any exigency,” reads the notification.

Steps to download ICSI CS Dec 2025 exam schedule

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu Go to Latest@ICSI—Students Click on the CSEET December 2025 timetable link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ICSI CS July 2025 exam schedule.