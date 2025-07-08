The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has released the hall tickets for the recruitment of Local Bank Officers (LBO) posts. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website iob.in .

The online examination will be conducted on July 12, 2025, for three hours. The paper will consist of 140 questions of 200 marks. The recruitment drive aims to fill 400 vacancies across the country.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Steps to download LBO admit card 2025

Visit the official website iob.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Career’ page Click on the LBO admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to LBO admit card 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.