The Institute of Cost Accountants of India ( ICMAI ) has declared the results of the Foundation exam 2025. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website icmai.in . The foundation exam was conducted on June 14, 2025.

As per the notification, Riya Poddar secured the first rank, followed by Akshat Agarwal and Mohit Das in second and third position, respectively.

Steps to download ICMAI CMA Foundation 2025 result

Visit the official website icmai.in On the homepage, click on the ICMAI CMA Foundation 2025 result link Login and download the result Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CMA Foundation 2025 result.

Direct link to the Foundation merit list.