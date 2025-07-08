The Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar ( CSBC ) will soon release the hall tickets for the Constable posts in Bihar Police under Advt. No. 01/2025. Once out, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website csbc.bihar.gov.in.

As per the notification, the written exam will be conducted from July 16 to August 3, 2025, from 12.00 pm to 2.00 pm in 38 districts. The reporting time is 9.30 am. The board aims to fill 19,838 Constable posts, of which 6,717 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

Direct link to Constable exam schedule 2025.

Steps to download Constable admit card 2025

Visit the official website csbc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Constable admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examinations, physical efficiency test (PET), and document verification (DV).