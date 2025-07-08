The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA) recruitment examination under Advertisement No. 24/2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website apsc.nic.in. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by July 11, 2025.

“No claim for correction of Answer Key will be entertained if the same is not supported by specific documents. Reference to any website or any unspecified documents will not be entertained,” reads the notification.

The exam will be conducted on July 6, 2025. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 14 vacancies in the Establishment of the Assam Public Service Commission.

Steps to download APSC JAA answer key 2025

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Under the Latest Updates tab, click on the JAA answer key 2025 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to JAA answer key 2025.

Direct link to JAA objection window 2025.