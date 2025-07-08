The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Industries Officer examination under Advt. No. 08 of 2024-25. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website opsc.gov.in . Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by July 14, 2025.

The written exam was conducted on June 29, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 151 posts. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the written exam and personality test (interview). Applications were invited from January 15 to February 15, 2025.

Steps to download AIO answer key 2025

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AIO answer key 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to AIO answer key 2025.