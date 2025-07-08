GPSC recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 341 AE, MO and other posts soon, register now
Candidates can apply for the posts at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in till July 9, 2025.
The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) will soon close the online application window for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Medical Officer, and Deputy Section Officer / Deputy Mamlatdar. Candidates can apply for the posts at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in till July 9, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 341 vacancies, of which 102 vacancies are for Deputy Section Officer/ Deputy Mamlatdar, 100 for Medical Officer, and 139 for Assistant Engineer posts. Applicants can check more details in the notification below:
Direct link to AE notification 2025.
Direct link to MO notification 2025.
Direct link to DSO/ DM notification 2025.
Application Fee
A fee of Rs 100 applies.
Steps to apply for AE, MO and other posts 2025
Visit the official website gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Online Application — Apply
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for the posts 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.