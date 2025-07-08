The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) will soon close the online application window for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Medical Officer, and Deputy Section Officer / Deputy Mamlatdar. Candidates can apply for the posts at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in till July 9, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 341 vacancies, of which 102 vacancies are for Deputy Section Officer/ Deputy Mamlatdar, 100 for Medical Officer, and 139 for Assistant Engineer posts. Applicants can check more details in the notification below:

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 100 applies.

Steps to apply for AE, MO and other posts 2025

Visit the official website gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Online Application — Apply Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

