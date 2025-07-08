WBJEE 2025 results soon at wbjeeb.nic.in; here's how to check your scores
Candidates can download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is likely to declare the results for the WBJEE 2025 soon. Once declared, candidates can download their results and scorecards from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
The WBJEE 2025 exam was conducted on April 27, 2025, for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture at different Universities.
Steps to download WBJEE result 2025
Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2025 results link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the results
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.