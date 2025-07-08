The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board ( WBJEEB ) is likely to declare the results for the WBJEE 2025 soon. Once declared, candidates can download their results and scorecards from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in .

The WBJEE 2025 exam was conducted on April 27, 2025, for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture at different Universities.

Steps to download WBJEE result 2025

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2025 results link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference