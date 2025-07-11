The State Bank of India has released admit cards for the Circle Based Officers (CBO) under Advertisement No: CRPD/ CBO/ 2025-26/03. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website sbi.co.in.

As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on July 20, 2025, for a duration of 2 hours. The paper will consist of 120 questions of 120 marks. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2600 posts. Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Online Test, Screening and Interview round.

Steps to apply for SBI CBO admit card 2025

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on the Circle Based Officer admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CBO admit card 2025.