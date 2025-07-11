The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released hall tickets for the Combined Medical Services Examination 2025. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsc.gov.in. No paper Admit Card will be issued for this Examination.

The exam will be conducted on July 20, 2025. The Commission has notified 705 vacancies.

“It may also be noted that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09:00 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01:30 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download CMS admit card 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CMS admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

