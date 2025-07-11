UPSC CMS admit card 2025 out; here’s direct link to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released hall tickets for the Combined Medical Services Examination 2025. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsc.gov.in. No paper Admit Card will be issued for this Examination.
The exam will be conducted on July 20, 2025. The Commission has notified 705 vacancies.
“It may also be noted that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09:00 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01:30 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry,” reads the notification.
Steps to download CMS admit card 2025
Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the CMS admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CMS admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.