The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised exam schedule for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on July 28, 2025. The advanced exam city intimation slip will be released 8 to 10 days before the commencement of the exam at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from July 26 to 28, but has been deferred following representations from candidates citing a clash with the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET 2024), which is set for July 26 and 27, 2025.

The CSIR-UGC NET is a national-level examination conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and Ph.D. admissions in universities and research institutions across India.