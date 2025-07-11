The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Post Graduate Assistant / Physical Director Grade - I / Computer Instructor Grade – I - 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at trb.tn.gov.in till August 12, 2025.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 28 onwards. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1996 vacancies. Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the compulsory Tamil language eligibility test, written examination (Objective OMR Type), and certificate verification.

Applicants can check eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for TN TRB 2025

Visit the official website trb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PG Assistant and other posts 2025 Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for the posts 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.