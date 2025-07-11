The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has commenced the registrations for recruitment to the posts of Food Safety Officer 2025 (Public Health And Medical Education Department - Government Of Madhya Pradesh) (Advt. No./04/2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till August 10, 2025.

A total of 67 vacancies have been notified. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), and EWS category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 applies to all other categories.

Steps to apply for FSO posts 2025.

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Apply Online tab Click on the registration link for the FSO posts 2025 Login and apply for the posts, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for FSO posts 2025.