The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSSB ) has commenced registrations for the recruitment to Lab Attendant posts 2025 today, July 11, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in till August 9, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 54 Lab Attendant posts 2025. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from unreserved/ OBC and EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 applies to OBC and EBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ SC/ ST/ PwD.

Steps to apply for Lab Attendant posts 2025

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Lab Attendant 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference