The Chhattisgarh Fire and Emergency Services has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Station Officer, Store Keeper, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at cghgcd.gov.in till July 31, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 295 vacancies. Applicants can check the fee details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for SO, and other posts 2025

Visit the official website cghgcd.gov.in On the homepage, click on the registration link under Recruitment tab Register yourself, and proceed with the application process Fill the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.