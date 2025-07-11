Xavier School of Management has commenced registrations for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website xatonline.in till December 5, 2025. XAT 2026 will be conducted on January 4, 2026, from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The admit card is likely to be released on December 20, 2025.

The XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of XAMI. For over 75 years, XLRI has conducted XAT at all India levels to select the most appropriate students for management education.

Registration Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 2200. Candidates interested in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each.

Steps to register for XAT 2026

Visit the official website xatonline.in Click on the XAT 2025 registration link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill in the required details, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for XAT 2026.