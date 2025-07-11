The Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala, has postponed the registration deadline for the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test June 2025 ( KTET June 2025 ) till July 15, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on August 23 and 24 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. The hall ticket will be released on August 14, 2025. Applicants can check the exam pattern, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to register for KTET June 2025

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the KTET June 2025 registration link Register and login to apply Fill the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for KTET June 2025.