Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification inviting applications for the post of Assistant Professor of various subjects in Govt. Ayurvedic Colleges, Patna & Begusarai under Health Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 44~57/2025). Candidates can apply for the posts at bpsc.bihar.gov.in from July 15 to August 8, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 88 Assistant Professor posts. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee is SC/ ST/ Female candidates, PwD candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25, while all other applicants are required to pay Rs 100.

Steps to apply for Assistant Professor posts 2025

Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in Go to the Apply Online tab Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference