The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released admit cards for the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts under the joint cadre of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) & Public Works (Building & NH) Department under Advt. No. 05/2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The screening test (OMR-based) will be conducted on July 20 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon (Paper I - Civil Engineering) and 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm (Paper II - General Studies and General English). The recruitment drive aims to fill 650 Junior Engineer posts.

Direct link to the JE Civil revised exam schedule 2025.

Steps to download JE Civil admit card 2025

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates tab Click on the Junior Engineer Civil admit card link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JE Civil admit card 2025.