The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has announced the admit card release date for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) in various departments of Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 29/2025, 30/2025 & 31/2025). As per the notification, admit cards will be released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in on July 14, 2025. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17, 18, and 19 in two shifts — from 11.00 am to 12.00 noon and 1.00 pm to 2.00 pm.

Earlier , the exam was scheduled to be held on July 5, 6, and 7, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1024 Assistant Engineer posts.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Direct link to the official notification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor of various subjects in Govt. Ayurvedic Colleges, Patna & Begusarai under Health Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 44~57/2025) from July 15 to August 8, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 88 Assistant Professor posts. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.