The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board ( MPESB ) has commenced the registrations for the Primary School Teacher Selection Test 2025 or PSTST 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at esb.mp.gov.in till August 1, 2025. The correction window will open till August 6, 2025.

The exam will be conducted on August 31, 2025, from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from the SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ PwD categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 applies to all other category candidates.

Steps to register for PSTST 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PSTST 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for PSTST 2025.