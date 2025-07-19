The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the exam city slip for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate 2025 (NEET PG 2025). The exam city slip will be released at natboard.edu.in on July 21, 2025. Admit cards are likely to be released on July 31, 2025.

The exam will be conducted on August 3, 2025, in a single shift from 9.00 am to 12.30 pm. The results are scheduled to be out on September 3, 2025.

“The test city allocated to the candidates by NBEMS shall be communicated to all applicants of NEETPG 2025 through email on 21.07.2025 at their registered email IDs. The exact venue in the test city allocated shall be intimated through admit card which shall be released on 31.07.2025,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NEET PG 2025 admit card

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference