The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) will close the registration window today, July 19, for recruitment to the Transport Sub Inspector posts under Advt. No. 02/2025. Candidates can apply for the posts at mppsc.mp.gov.in . The correction window will open till July 21, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 35 posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), and EWS category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 applies to all other categories.

Steps to apply for Transport SI posts 2025

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Apply Online tab Click on the registration link for the Transport SI posts 2025 Login and apply for the posts, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Transport SI posts 2025.