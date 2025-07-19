The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board ( MPESB ) has released admit cards for the Pre-Agriculture Test 2025 ( PAT 2025 ). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

PAT 2025 will be conducted on July 26 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. More details

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download PAT admit card 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PAT admit card 2025 link Key in your application number and date of birth Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PAT admit card 2025.