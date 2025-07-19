MPESB PAT admit card 2025 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) has released admit cards for the Pre-Agriculture Test 2025 (PAT 2025). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
PAT 2025 will be conducted on July 26 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. More details
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download PAT admit card 2025
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the PAT admit card 2025 link
Key in your application number and date of birth
Login and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to PAT admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.