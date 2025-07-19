ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD answer key out; submit objections by July 20
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by July 20, 2025.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) Entrance Examinations 2025. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by July 20, 2025. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion applies. The exams were conducted on July 3, 2025. These national-level entrance exams are conducted for admission into ICAR-affiliated agricultural universities across India.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download answer key 2025
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/
On the homepage, click on the AIEEA-PG-2025 and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D)-2025 answer key link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to AIEEA-PG-2025 answer key.
Direct link to AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D)-2025 answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.