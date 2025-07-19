The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the provisional answer key for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) Entrance Examinations 2025. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by July 20, 2025. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion applies. The exams were conducted on July 3, 2025. These national-level entrance exams are conducted for admission into ICAR-affiliated agricultural universities across India.

Steps to download answer key 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ On the homepage, click on the AIEEA-PG-2025 and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D)-2025 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

