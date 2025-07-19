The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) is expected to release the exam city slip soon for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025. As Once out, eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in .

As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on July 28, 2025. The CSIR-UGC NET is a national-level examination conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and Ph.D. admissions in universities and research institutions across India.

“The details of the Exam City will be informed through an Advance City Intimation Slip 08-10 days prior to the examination,” reads the notification.

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET 2025 exam city slip

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CSIR UGC NET 2025 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference