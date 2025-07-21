The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the notification for the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2024 or CCE Mains 2024 under Advt. No. 12/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website apsc.nic.in from July 22 to August 5, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is August 7 up to 5.00 pm.

The Main exam will be conducted in October 2025. The Commission aims to fill 262 vacancies. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Category Application Fee (Rs) Processing Fee
Charged by CSC-SPV (Rs) 		Total Amount (Rs)
General 250 47.20 297.20
OBC/MOBC
 150 47.20 197.20
SC/ ST/ BPL/ PwBD/ Women Nil 47.20 47.20

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.