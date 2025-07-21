The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the notification for the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2024 or CCE Mains 2024 under Advt. No. 12/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website apsc.nic.in from July 22 to August 5, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is August 7 up to 5.00 pm.

The Main exam will be conducted in October 2025. The Commission aims to fill 262 vacancies. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Application Fee (Rs) Processing Fee

Charged by CSC-SPV (Rs) Total Amount (Rs) General 250 47.20 297.20 OBC/MOBC

150 47.20 197.20 SC/ ST/ BPL/ PwBD/ Women Nil 47.20 47.20