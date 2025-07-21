APSC CCE Mains 2024 notification out; here’s download link
Candidates can apply for the posts at apsc.nic.in from tomorrow, July 22, 2025.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the notification for the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2024 or CCE Mains 2024 under Advt. No. 12/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website apsc.nic.in from July 22 to August 5, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is August 7 up to 5.00 pm.
The Main exam will be conducted in October 2025. The Commission aims to fill 262 vacancies. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Application Fee (Rs)
| Processing Fee
Charged by CSC-SPV (Rs)
|Total Amount (Rs)
|General
|250
|47.20
|297.20
| OBC/MOBC
|150
|47.20
|197.20
|SC/ ST/ BPL/ PwBD/ Women
|Nil
|47.20
|47.20
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.