The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) will close the registration window for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2025 or CHSL 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at apssb.nic.in up to 3.00 pm today, July 21. The written exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on August 31, 2025.

The tentative date of the skill test for post codes 8/2025 and 11/2025 is September 20, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 76 vacancies. Candidates should be between the ages of 18 and 35 years as on July 21, 2025. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from general category have to pay a fee of Rs 200, whereas APST candidates have to pay Rs 150 and persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are exempt from paying the fees.

Steps to register for CHSL exam 2025

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Apply tab Click on the CHSL exam 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for CHSL exam 2025.