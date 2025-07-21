Today, July 21, is the last date to apply for the recruitment to CRP Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees XV (CRP PO/MT-XV), and Specialist Officers posts in participating banks. Applicants can fill their forms at ibps.in . The Preliminary exam will be conducted in August 2025, and the results are likely to be out in September 2025.

The Main exam and Personality Tests for PO/ MT are expected to be held in October and November/December. The Main exam and Personality Test for SO are expected to be held in November and January/February 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 6215 posts, of which 5208 are for PO/ MT posts, and 1007 for SO posts.

Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the SO official notification.

Here’s the PO/ MT official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ PwBD categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 applies to all other category candidates.

Steps to apply for PO, SO posts 2025

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the PO, SO registration 2025 link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for PO/MT posts 2025.

Direct link to apply for SO posts 2025.