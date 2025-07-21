The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the exam schedule of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on December 7 from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. The registration window will open on August 1, 2025.

The last date to apply for the exam at consortiumofnlus.ac.in is October 31, 2025. Further details regarding the syllabus, application, and counselling process shall be released shortly.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for CLAT 2026

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CLAT 2026 application link Register and login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference