The Central Selection Board of Constables ( CSBC ), Bihar, has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Driver Constables under Advt. No. 02/2025. Candidates can apply for the posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in till August 20, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4361 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from Bihar state/ Female candidates SC/ ST category are required to pay a fee of Rs 180, whereas Rs 675 applies to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for Driver Constable posts 2025

Visit the official website csbc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Driver Constable application link Register yourself and fill out the form Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Driver Constable posts 2025.