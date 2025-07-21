The Jharkhand Public Service Commission ( JPSC ) will close the registration window today, July 21, for the recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutor (Regular) Advt. No. 06/2025. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on the official website jpsc.gov.in .

A total of 134 vacancies have been notified. Applicants should be between the ages of 21 and 37 years as on August 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General/ EBC/ BC/ EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 applies to the state’s SC/ ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for APP posts 2025

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the APP registration 2025 link Register and apply for the post Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for APP posts 2025.