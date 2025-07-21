Bihar Vidhan Sabha Junior Clerk admit card released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar Vidhan Sabha has released the admit card for the Junior Clerk posts under Advt. No. 02/2024. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted on July 27 from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. The reporting time is 8.30 am. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 109 vacancies for various posts, of which 19 are for Junior Clerk posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Junior Clerk admit card 2025
Visit the official website vidhansabha.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab
Click on the Jr Clerk admit card
Login and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.