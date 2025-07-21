The Bihar Vidhan Sabha has released the admit card for the Junior Clerk posts under Advt. No. 02/2024. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on July 27 from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. The reporting time is 8.30 am. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 109 vacancies for various posts, of which 19 are for Junior Clerk posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Junior Clerk admit card 2025

Visit the official website vidhansabha.bih.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the Jr Clerk admit card Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.