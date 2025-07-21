The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) is expected to release admit cards for the Phase-XIII/2025/Selection Posts recruitment exam soon. Once out, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ssc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the computer-based examination will be conducted from July 24 to August 1, 2025.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

“Candidates may note that during the examination, their Admission Certificate will be retained by the Commission. Accordingly, the candidates are advised to obtain and keep a copy of their Admission Certificate for future references,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Phase 13 exam city slip 2025

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Login tab Login and check the Phase 13 exam city slip link Download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference