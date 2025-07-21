The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSSB ) will soon release the hall tickets for the recruitment of Librarian Grade III posts on July 24, 2025. The exam city slips for Librarian Grade III are being released today at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on July 27 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 548 Librarian posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Lib Grade III admit card 2025

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Get Admit Card tab Click on the Librarian Grade III admit card 2025 link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference