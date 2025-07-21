RSSB Librarian Grade III admit cards from July 24; check exam details here
The exam city slips for Librarian Grade III are being released today at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted on July 27 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 548 Librarian posts.
Steps to download Lib Grade III admit card 2025
Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Get Admit Card tab
Click on the Librarian Grade III admit card 2025 link
Login and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.