HPSC recruitment 2025: Apply for 47 AD, SSO posts till August 10, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts at hpsc.gov.in till August 10, 2025.
The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Assistant Director and Senior Scientific Officers (Group A&B) in FSL, Madhuban, Karnal, Haryana. Applicants can register for the posts at hpsc.gov.in till August 10, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 47 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Categories of candidates
|Fee (Rs)
|(i) For all Male candidates of General category including Dependent Son of Ex-Serviceman of Haryana.(ii) For all Male candidates of General/Reserved categories of other States.
|Rs 1000
|(i) For all Female candidates of General category including Female Dependent of ESM of Haryana only.(ii) For all Female candidates of General/Reserved categories of other States.
|Rs 250
|For Male & Female candidates of DSC/OSC/BC-A (Non-Creamy Layer)/BC-B (Non-Creamy Layer)/ESM categories of Haryana and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of Haryana. (
|Rs 250
|For all Persons with Disabilities category candidates (with at least 40% disability) of Haryana onlY
|Nil
Steps to apply for AD/ SSO posts 2025
Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Advertisement tab
Click on the AD, SSO registration link
Login and fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.