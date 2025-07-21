The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Assistant Director and Senior Scientific Officers (Group A&B) in FSL, Madhuban, Karnal, Haryana. Applicants can register for the posts at hpsc.gov.in till August 10, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 47 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Categories of candidates Fee (Rs) (i) For all Male candidates of General category including Dependent Son of Ex-Serviceman of Haryana.(ii) For all Male candidates of General/Reserved categories of other States. Rs 1000 (i) For all Female candidates of General category including Female Dependent of ESM of Haryana only.(ii) For all Female candidates of General/Reserved categories of other States. Rs 250 For Male & Female candidates of DSC/OSC/BC-A (Non-Creamy Layer)/BC-B (Non-Creamy Layer)/ESM categories of Haryana and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of Haryana. ( Rs 250 For all Persons with Disabilities category candidates (with at least 40% disability) of Haryana onlY Nil

Steps to apply for AD/ SSO posts 2025

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Advertisement tab Click on the AD, SSO registration link Login and fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference