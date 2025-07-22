The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test June 2025 or UGC NET June 2025 . Candidates can download their score card, category/ subject-wise cut-off, and final answer key from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in .

The computer-based tests were conducted from June 25 to 29, 2025. The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UGC NET June 2025 result

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2025 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UGC NET June 2025 result.

Direct link to UGC NET June 2025 final answer key.

Direct link to category/subject-wise cut-off marks.