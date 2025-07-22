The Bank of Baroda ( BOB ) has postponed the registration deadline for the Local Bank Officers post 2025. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website bankofbaroda.in till August 3, 2025. Earlier, the registration deadline was July 24, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2500 LBO vacancies. The applicants should be between the ages of 21 to 30 years as on July 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Applicants should hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University / Institute {including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD)}. Professional qualifications in Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant, Engineering, or Medical are also eligible.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Candidates can check more details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General, EWS and OBC categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 850, whereas Rs 175 applies to SC, ST, PWD, ESM and Women candidates.

Steps to apply for LBO posts 2025

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under the Career tab Click on “Apply Now” under “RECRUITMENT OF LOCAL BANK OFFICERS (LBOs) ON REGULAR BASIS IN BANK OF BARODA BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/05” Fill out the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference