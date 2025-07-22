The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education ( APSCHE ) will release the phase 1 seat allotment results of the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2025 or EAPCET 2025 today, July 22. Once out, candidates can download their results from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in .

Students can report to their allotted college from July 23 to 26, 2025. The registration window for counselling was open from July 7 to 17, 2025.

Steps to download Phase 1 seat allotment result

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AP EAMCET 2025 tab Click on the Counselling Phase 1 seat allotment result link Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference