The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has declared the results of Stage 1 computer-based test 2 (CBT 2) for various posts of JE, DMS, CMA, CS & MS against CEN No. 03/2024 at rrbcdg.gov.in. The results are declared for twelve regions, including RRB Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Bilaspur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Prayagraj, Chennai and Siliguri.

The qualified candidates will have to appear for the document verification. The exam was conducted on June 4, 2025. The board notified a total of 7951 vacancies .

“Candidates can also view their individual result/score card by logging in to RRB portal duly entering their Registration No. and Date of Birth. This facility will be available only up to fifteen days from the date of this notice. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JE CBT 2 result 2025

Visit the relevant regional website www.rrbcdg.gov.in Click on the JE result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JE CBT 2 result 2025 Chandigarh.

Direct link to JE CBT 2 result 2025 Ajmer.

Direct link to JE CBT 2 result 2025 Bhopal.

Direct link to JE CBT 2 result 2025 Bhubaneshwar.

Direct link to JE CBT 2 result 2025 Gorakhpur.

Direct link to JE CBT 2 result 2025 Guwahati.

Direct link to JE CBT 2 result 2025 Bilaspur.

Direct link to JE CBT 2 result 2025 Muzaffarpur.

Direct link to JE CBT 2 result 2025 Patna.

Direct link to JE CBT 2 result 2025 Prayagraj.

Direct link to JE CBT 2 result 2025 Chennai.

Direct link to JE CBT 2 result 2025 Siliguri.