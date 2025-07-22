TS TET results 2025 declared at tgtet.aptonline.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website tgtet.aptonline.in.
The Government of Telangana School Education Department has declared the results of the Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 or TG TET 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted from June 18 to 30, 2025. The exam is conducted for candidates who intend to be teachers. For classes I to V, candidates have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII have to appear for both papers i.e. Paper-I and Paper-II.
Steps to download TG TET result 2025
Visit the official website tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet/
On the homepage, click on the TG TET result 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to TG TET result 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.