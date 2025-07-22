The Government of Telangana School Education Department has declared the results of the Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 or TG TET 2025 . Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted from June 18 to 30, 2025. The exam is conducted for candidates who intend to be teachers. For classes I to V, candidates have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII have to appear for both papers i.e. Paper-I and Paper-II.

Steps to download TG TET result 2025

Visit the official website tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet/ On the homepage, click on the TG TET result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TG TET result 2025.