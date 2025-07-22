The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for the District Statistical Officer (DSO)/ Assistant Director posts in the Planning and Development Department, Government of Bihar. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on August 3 from 12.00 noon to 2.00 pm.

The recruitment drive, advertised under Advt. No. 38/2025, aims to fill a total of 47 vacancies, including 16 posts reserved for women candidates.

Here’s the DSO/ AD exam schedule 2025.

Meanwhile, the exam schedule for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) posts in Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna. (Advt. No. 43/2025) is also out at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The recruitment exam will be conducted on September 20, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 26 vacancies.

Here’s the exam schedule.