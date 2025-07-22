BPSC DSO/AD exam date 2025 released; to be held in August
The Preliminary exam will be conducted in August 2025.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for the District Statistical Officer (DSO)/ Assistant Director posts in the Planning and Development Department, Government of Bihar. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on August 3 from 12.00 noon to 2.00 pm.
The recruitment drive, advertised under Advt. No. 38/2025, aims to fill a total of 47 vacancies, including 16 posts reserved for women candidates.
Here’s the DSO/ AD exam schedule 2025.
Meanwhile, the exam schedule for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) posts in Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna. (Advt. No. 43/2025) is also out at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The recruitment exam will be conducted on September 20, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 26 vacancies.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.