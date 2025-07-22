TNPSC Group 4 answer key 2025 out; submit suggestions by July 28
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Civil Services Examination - IV (Group IV Services) under Advt. No. 07/2025. Applicants can download the answer key and submit suggestions, if any, at tnpsc.gov.in by July 28 up to 5.45 pm.
“Representations made online after 5.45 P.M. on 28.07.2025 will also receive NO attention. The final answer keys will be published in the Commission’s website only after the completion of entire selection process,” reads the notification.
The objective type exam (OMR based) was conducted on July 12, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3935 vacancies.
Steps to download Group 4 answer key 2025
Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Group 4 answer key 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to General English with General Studies (Subject Code 004) answer key.
Direct link to Tamil Eligibility cum Scoring Test with General Studies (Subject Code 496) answer key.
Direct link to General English with General Studies (Subject Code 004) objection link.
Direct link to Tamil Eligibility cum Scoring Test with General Studies (Subject Code 496) objection link.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.