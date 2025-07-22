The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission ( TNPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Civil Services Examination - IV (Group IV Services) under Advt. No. 07/2025. Applicants can download the answer key and submit suggestions, if any, at tnpsc.gov.in by July 28 up to 5.45 pm.

“Representations made online after 5.45 P.M. on 28.07.2025 will also receive NO attention. The final answer keys will be published in the Commission’s website only after the completion of entire selection process,” reads the notification.

The objective type exam (OMR based) was conducted on July 12, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3935 vacancies.

Steps to download Group 4 answer key 2025

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 4 answer key 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to General English with General Studies (Subject Code 004) answer key.

Direct link to Tamil Eligibility cum Scoring Test with General Studies (Subject Code 496) answer key.

Direct link to General English with General Studies (Subject Code 004) objection link.

Direct link to Tamil Eligibility cum Scoring Test with General Studies (Subject Code 496) objection link.