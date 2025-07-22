CGPSC Civil Judge revised exam schedule out; to be held in September
Candidates can download their hall tickets 10 days before the commencement of the exam.
The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on September 21, 2025, from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm. The admit card will be released at psc.cg.gov.in 10 days before the commencement of the exam.
Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on May 4, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 57 vacancies in the Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam 2024.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for Civil Judge admit card 2024
Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Civil Judge 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.