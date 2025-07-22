The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has released the revised exam schedule for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on September 21, 2025, from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm. The admit card will be released at psc.cg.gov.in 10 days before the commencement of the exam.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on May 4, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 57 vacancies in the Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Civil Judge admit card 2024

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Judge 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference