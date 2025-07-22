The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released admit cards for the Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist and Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant-2025 under Advt. No.1744/OSSC, dtd.03.04.2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OMR-based exam will be held on July 27, 2025, from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The reporting time is 9.00 am. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 74 vacancies, of which 24 are for Junior Stenographer (District Offices) posts, 43 for Junior Stenographer, 05 for Junior Grade Typist, and 02 for Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant.

Steps to download CRE admit card 2025

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CRE Prelims admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CRE admit card 2025.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, Physical Standard Test, and Certificate Verification.