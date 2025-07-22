The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the Mains provisional answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts/Services-2024 II under the Department of Agriculture and Farmer's Empowerment, Government Odisha. (Advt. No.4603/OSSC). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by July 25, 2025. The Main exam was conducted on July 20, 2025.

“All candidates may note that an objection is decided on merit. How many persons filed objections has no bearing on its outcome. So, if one candidate has filed objection about a question and any new facts or arguments are not added, there is no need to file the same objection again,” reads the notification.

Steps to download CHSL Mains answer key 2024

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 324 Soil Conservation Extension Worker vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, the Main exam, and Certificate Verification.