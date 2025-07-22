The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the exam schedule for the Agricultural Development Officer posts in the Agriculture Department under Advt. No. 09/2025. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on August 10 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon, and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

Admit cards will be released at apsc.nic.in on August 4, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 195 ADO posts.

“No intimation letter to the eligible candidates shall be sent separately by post. The list of candidates shall be uploaded on 23-07-2025 and e-Admission Certificate shall be uploaded on 04-08-2025 in the Commission's official website(www.apsc.nic.in). The candidates shall have to download their own e-Admission Certificate from the aforesaid website,” reads the notification.

Steps to download ADO admit card 2025

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ADO admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

