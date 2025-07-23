The Board of School Education, Haryana ( BSEH ) has released hall tickets for the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 or HTET 2024 . Applicants can download their admit cards from the official website bseh.org.in .

The exam will be conducted on July 30 from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm, and on July 31 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam is conducted for candidates who intend to be teachers for Classes I to V (PRT-Primary Teacher), Classes VI to VIII (TGT-Trained Graduate Teacher), and PGT (Postgraduate Teacher).

Direct link to HTET exam schedule 2025.

Steps to download HTET admit card 2025

Visit the official website bseh.org.in On the homepage, click on the HTET admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to HTET admit card 2025.