The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has postponed the form correction dates for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025. As per the notification, the form correction window will open at ssc.gov.in from July 25 to 26, 2025.

Earlier, the form correction window was scheduled to open today, July 23. The Tier-I exam will be conducted from September 8 to 18, 2025, and the Tier-II exam will be held in February - March 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,131 Group-C vacancies.

Steps to make changes to CHSL form 2025

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, login to the portal Make the necessary changes and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference