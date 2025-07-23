FMGE 2025 hall tickets expected soon; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website natboard.edu.in.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release Foreign Medical Graduate Examination 2025 or FMGE 2025 admit cards soon. Once out, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nbe.edu.in.
The exam will be conducted on July 26, and the results are likely to be announced on August 26, 2025. The applications were invited from April 28 to May 17, 2025.
Steps to download FMGE admit card 2025
Visit the official website nbe.edu.in
On the homepage, click on the FMGE 2025 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.