The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release Foreign Medical Graduate Examination 2025 or FMGE 2025 admit cards soon. Once out, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nbe.edu.in .

The exam will be conducted on July 26, and the results are likely to be announced on August 26, 2025. The applications were invited from April 28 to May 17, 2025.

Steps to download FMGE admit card 2025

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on the FMGE 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference